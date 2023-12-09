Promote Your Business
AirSouth Cooling and Heating shares tips to reduce electricity bill during the holidays

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:01 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - AirSouth Cooling and Heating visited Studio 3 to share tips to reduce electricity bill during the holidays.

  • Tip 1: Switch to LED light bulbs
  • Tip 2: Unplug unused electronics
  • Tip 3: Adjust your thermostat
  • Tip 4: Wash clothes in cold water
  • Tip 5: Air dry laundry whenever possible

