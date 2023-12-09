Promote Your Business
Actor Terrence Howard hires Mississippi attorney to represent him in lawsuit

The lawsuit relates to Howard’s salary for the hit television show Empire
By Maggie Wade
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi attorney has a new role. He has been hired to represent actor Terrence Howard in a lawsuit involving a hit television show.

Moore says the actor takes issue with Creative Artists Agency about talent fees paid to him...
Moore says the actor takes issue with Creative Artists Agency about talent fees paid to him for Empire.

Attorney Carlos Moore is the lead attorney for Howard in a lawsuit against Creative Artists Agency.

Moore says the lawsuit will relate to Howard’s talent salary for the hit television show “Empire” on the Fox network.

Howard was in Mississippi in June filming a new movie called “The Movers.”

Mississippi attorney Carlos Moore is the lead attorney for Howard in a lawsuit against...
Mississippi attorney Carlos Moore is the lead attorney for Howard in a lawsuit against Creative Artists Agency.

Moore says the actor takes issue with CAA urging him to accept talent fees less than what Howard claims he should have gotten and that the discovery will show this was racism.

Howard and Moore held a press conference about the lawsuit Friday afternoon in Los Angeles.

