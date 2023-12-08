Three ejected, one dead after crash in Rankin County

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Three people were ejected and one person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Rankin County.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey tells 3 On Your Side that the incident occurred Thursday night in the 1000 block of Stump Ridge Road near Pisgah.

Sheriff Bailey says Aircare flew into the crash site. One person died as a result of the wreck.

The identities and the other conditions of the people involved in the crash have not been revealed at this time.

The cause of the crash is being investigated.

