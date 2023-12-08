Things To Know Friday, December 8

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. One killed, three people thrown from vehicle after Rankin Co. crash

One person has died and three people were thrown from a vehicle in a single-vehicle crash in Rankin County. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey tells 3 On Your Side that the incident occurred Thursday night in the 1000 block of Stump Ridge Road near Pisgah. Sheriff Bailey says Aircare flew into the crash site. One person died as a result of the wreck. The identities and the other conditions of the people involved in the crash have not been revealed at this time.

2. Sheriff: Brawl after court hearing involving missing Jackson woman ends in 5 arrests

Five people were arrested after a fight broke out right outside of the Hinds County Courthouse Thursday morning. The hearing was for Derrick Coleman, the husband of missing Jackson woman Latasha Crump Coleman. Derrick was in court for violating a no-contact order filed against him in 2022 before Latasha Crump’s disappearance. Latasha has been missing since July 2023 and family members believe her husband knows something about it. The two families ended up in a massive brawl that spilled over into a neighboring press conference. According to Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones, five people were arrested and they have all been charged with disorderly conduct. They are being held at the Raymond Detention Center.

3. Pearl PD: Officer taken to hospital after crash during pursuit involving juveniles from North Carolina

Pearl Police have released more information regarding the police pursuit that ended in a multi-vehicle crash in front of Children’s of Mississippi on Woodrow Wilson Avenue. The chase began in Pearl on Interstate 20 westbound Thursday night after units with Pearl Police scanned a license plate and confirmed that the suspect vehicle was occupied with a “kidnapping victim.” According to Pearl Communications Director Frank Hutton, the suspect vehicle was carrying missing juveniles from North Carolina. Pearl Police spotted the suspect vehicle near Airport Road and when officers approached the suspect vehicle, it led police on a chase.

