Southern Miss football hires former Notre Dame assistant as its offensive coordinator

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Notre Dame offensive coordinator has been announced by Southern Miss head coach Will Hall as the Golden Eagles’ newest offensive playcaller.

Friday, Chip Long was announced as the university’s first hire since Director of Athletics Jeremy McClain’s exile of assistant coaches.

“Chip is a proven playcaller with a tremendous resume of offensive success,” said Hall. “He has been at the highest level of college football and broken records. His total understanding and command of offensive football, both on the perimeter and in the box were very evident throughout this process. Our players are going to love playing in this offense.”

Long was a quality control specialist for a Louisville football team that won 10 games this past season. Before that, Long worked as an OC at Memphis (2016), Notre Dame (2017-19), Tulane (2021) and Georgia Tech (2022).

USM’s newly-hired offensive coordinator led nationally-ranked offenses at Memphis and Notre Dame, with his most impressive body of work coming during his tenure at Notre Dame.

While in South Bend, Long was a key member of the staff that saw the Fighting Irish clinch a College Football Playoff berth in 2019. He was also a Broyles Award finalist for the nation’s top assistant coach that season.

He led nationally-ranked offenses in three seasons at Notre Dame and also made school records for rushing offense (3,503 yards – No. 7 nationally) in 2017. His offense averaged a respectable 36.6 points per game across his three seasons.

Long was a teammate of Coach Hall’s when the two played at the University of North Alabama.

