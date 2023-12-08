Severe Weather Possible Tomorrow

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Not quite so cold as we get out the door at this end of our work week. Highs this afternoon will be warm, in the upper 60s and low 70s, but it will be gusty out there! Winds up to 20mph are possible on and off throughout the day. While most of us will stay dry, there is a chance a few of you will see a light shower especially late into the afternoon.

Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day for potentially severe weather as a cold front moves through. The bulk of your Saturday afternoon will be find to get out and about, but I would recommend having indoor plans for the evening and overnight hours. The strong storm system we’ve been watching will start to move through between 5 and 6 tomorrow evening, and the chance for severe weather will linger through the wee hours of Sunday morning. All modes of severe weather are possible with this front, especially damaging wind gusts up to 60 mph, golf ball size hail, and a few tornadoes. Please stay weather alert Saturday night!

The good news is we will clear up for Sunday and make our way back to cool and sunny conditions by the afternoon. However, it will still be gusty, with winds up to 30 mph throughout the day. Pleasant weather is in the forecast for us into the next work week with morning lows in the low to upper 30s and highs in the mid and upper 50s.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.