Pearl Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash near Children’s of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A police chase that started in Pearl resulted in a crash on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson in front of Children’s of Mississippi.

According to Pearl Communications Director Frank Hutton, a vehicle with a “kidnapping victim” was traveling westbound on Interstate 20.

Pearl Police units on the interstate verified the information and attempted to pull over the suspect vehicle when it fled.

Officers pursued the vehicle into Jackson with the police chase ending after the suspect vehicle struck two other cars in front of Children’s of Mississippi.

Hutton also says that a Pearl Police cruiser wrecked while joining the pursuit on Interstate 55 just past Fortification Street in a separate crash.

Hutton says one person was taken to a local hospital to be “evaluated,” but no injuries were reported.

The identities of the suspect(s) and others involved in the crash have not been revealed at this time.

