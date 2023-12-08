Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

One arrested in mysterious case of murdered Mississippi woman

One arrested in mysterious death of Mississippi woman
One arrested in mysterious death of Mississippi woman(WCBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) - An arrest has been made in the murder of a woman in Oktibbeha County, Mississippi.

Lou Anda Jones’ dead body was discovered inside of her home on Tuesday by her brother. This after days had gone by without hearing from his sister.

According to WCBI News, Jones had been shot in the back.

Jones’ teenage daughter, Lydia Flowers, was also missing. She was, however, found Wednesday afternoon.

Now, a 23-year-old man has been charged with Jones’ murder.

Nathaniel Davis of West Point was charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and accessory after the fact to attempted murder.

He was given a $1.2 million bond at an initial appearance.

Two people are in custody in connection to the death, although only one name has been released at this time.

Jones’ sister, Taquinci Sheehy, believes Lydia Flowers is somehow involved.

Lydia is in the custody of the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigators say the case is still under investigation and more arrests were expected.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The identities and the other conditions of the people involved in the crash have not been...
One killed, three people thrown from vehicle after Rankin Co. crash
Sheriff: Brawl after court hearing involving missing Jackson woman ends in 5 arrests
Sheriff: Brawl after court hearing involving missing Jackson woman ends in 5 arrests
Missing Tennessee child found safe in Canton; 2 people in custody
Family believes daughter may have had something to do with mother’s death
Family believes daughter may have had something to do with mother’s death
Pearl Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash near Children’s of Mississippi
Pearl Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash near Children’s of Mississippi

Latest News

LNL Anchor Ryan Piers talks to WLBT Reporter C.J. LeMaster about a scathing case involving...
LNL: Mississippi Deputies Accused of Torturing Residents
WLBT's Things To Know
Things To Know Friday, December 8
Dr. Michelle Owens, a maternal fetal medicine subspecialist, speaks on Feb. 22, 2023 at the...
Maternal mortality rate is much higher for Black women than white women in Mississippi, study says
Thursday, Biloxi PD arrested 79-year-old Charles David Veal of Gulfport and charged him with...
Gulfport man accused of stealing millions from shrimp processing group, police say