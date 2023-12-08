Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70" TV Giveaway
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Newborn surrendered to Safe Haven baby box installed in September

FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire...
FILE - A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire Department.(Safe Haven Baby Boxes)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (Gray News) – A newborn baby was safely surrendered to the Safe Haven Baby Box at Beech Grove Fire Department.

This was the first baby to be surrendered at this location since the box was installed in September.

According to the Safe Haven Baby Box organization, this makes the seventh baby surrendered in Indiana so far this year and the 17th baby surrendered at any baby box in 2023.

The Safe Haven Baby Box program offers a resource for moms with no other options and advocates for infants who don’t have a voice and can’t speak up for themselves.

The baby boxes are located in multiple states and have heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with silent alarms to notify first responders.

The infant is checked by medics and then taken to the hospital for further evaluation. She will likely be adopted by a family within 30 to 45 days.

“There is a real beauty in seeing the families made with these babies adopted by amazing families. It is a real chance to rewrite tragedy into a blessing,” Safe Haven Baby Box organization founder Monica Kelsey said in a statement.

If you need help finding a Safe Haven location or would like to speak to a licensed counselor, call the National Safe Haven crisis hotline at 1-866-99BABY1.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The identities and the other conditions of the people involved in the crash have not been...
Teens ejected from vehicle after crash in Rankin County, killing 1
Sheriff: Brawl after court hearing involving missing Jackson woman ends in 5 arrests
Sheriff: Brawl after court hearing involving missing Jackson woman ends in 5 arrests
Missing Tennessee child found safe in Canton; 2 people in custody
Family believes daughter may have had something to do with mother’s death
Family believes daughter may have had something to do with mother’s death
Pearl Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash near Children’s of Mississippi
Pearl Police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash near Children’s of Mississippi

Latest News

Kylie Ossege describes in detail how she had urged Hana St. Juliana a "thousand times" to keep...
Michigan teen gets life in prison for Oxford High School attack
Hunter Biden indicted on additional federal charges
Hunter Biden indicted on additional federal charges
Fresh Charges For Hunter Biden
Lucas Turner was told by a dealership that he would need to pay roughly $20,000 for a new...
‘My jaw dropped’: Car owner shocked by $20,000 price tag to replace hybrid battery