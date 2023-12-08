Promote Your Business
Murder suspect turns himself in to Tunica Co. Sheriff’s Office

Jamari Tyrice Barnes
Jamari Tyrice Barnes
By Myracle Evans
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUNICA CO., Miss. (WMC) - Tunica County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was on the run.

Tunica County Sheriff’s Office says Jamari Barnes, 19, turned himself in after police notified him of his warrant around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Batesville Police Department will handle the investigation.

