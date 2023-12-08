Promote Your Business
Man charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a teen

Kevin Reick, 36, was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center
By Melek Robinson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man on December 4 for allegedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old.

Kevin Reick, 36, was taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center after an investigation in which deputies discovered that a 13-year-old was sexually assaulted.

Reick was charged with attempted sexual battery and molesting, touching of a child for lustful purposes.

Reick is currently held at the Lafayette County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.

