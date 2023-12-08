First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First Alert Weather Day for Saturday as severe weather will threaten our region in the evening with damaging winds and tornadoes, generally between 5pm Saturday and 2am Sunday, but it will not storm the entire time. Stay weather aware and come back for updates as we narrow down the time frame and threats. A line of storms is expected to start moving in after sunset with damaging wind and embedded tornadoes. Highs will reach the 70s Saturday afternoon without much rain, until around or after sunset Saturday. It will be very windy Saturday with just a few showers possible during the day. Much colder weather knocks highs down into the 50s next week starting on Sunday and sunshine will return in the afternoon. The average high this time of year is 61 and the average low is 40. Sunrise is 6:50am and the sunset is 4:55pm.

