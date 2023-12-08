First Alert Forecast: strong to severe storm risk increases into Saturday evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A few showers will be possible today as moisture levels increase ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 60s to lower 70s under a mostly cloudy sky. Clouds and southerly winds will keep temperatures on the warmer side overnight with lows in the upper 50s to near 60-degrees.

THIS WEEKEND: Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms along an incoming cold front. While there could be a few downpours around throughout the daytime, most of Saturday will be relatively quiet and warm in the 70s. The bulk of the weather and threat of storms will arrive near and after sunset as a line of showers/storms moves in out of the west. Severe storms, if any, along this line could feature damaging wind gusts, hail, and possibly a tornado. Our severe risk should taper off a little after midnight as storms exit the area. Drier and much cooler air will filter in for Sunday with highs only in the lower 50s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A nice stretch of quiet, cool weather will prevail into the week ahead. High temperatures most afternoons will be in the upper 50s to lower 60s with lows in the 30s to near freezing a few nights.

