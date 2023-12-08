Coalition demands answers and solutions to election ballot shortages and other problems

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A coalition of civil and voting rights organizations wants answers to the problem that plagued the November General Election.

The Hinds County Election Commission, Circuit Clerk, and Secretary of State are being asked to explain the missteps and provide future solutions.

A news conference Thursday at the Hinds County Courthouse detailed the first-hand accounts of poll monitors at various precincts and the issues reported to the different groups.

“We’re here today to let voters know that something is being done to ensure that these problems don’t happen again,” said Amir Badat, a Voting Rights Attorney with the Legal Defense Fund.

More than a dozen local, state, and national organizations are uniting in their pursuit of answers and solutions to the Hinds County ballot shortage and other obstacles to voting on November 7.

Despite requests, the Hinds County Election Commission has not met with them about the election issues.

“We should be pressing our elected officials at the local and the state level to ensure that adequate measures are in place for folks to be able to cast their ballots,” said Badat.

At issue remains the untold number of registered voters who were unable to cast their ballots in Hinds County and across the state.

“I am still asking myself whether or not all residents of Hinds County were able to have their opportunity to vote,” said Brittany Denson with the MS Poor People’s Campaign. “As a poll monitor, it did not feel as if Mississippians were being supported.”

The organizations are requesting that voters attend the next Hinds County Election Commission’s meeting where they will be reportedly limited to 15 minutes for comment.

“We want to make sure that all of our issues are taken care of right,” said Harya Tarekegn with the MS Center for Justice. “We got lots of calls about improper signage, about individuals with disabilities not being able to access the door, about votes not showing up on voting rolls although they were registered to vote.”

According to the Hinds County Election Commission, a letter was sent on November 21 in response inviting them to the regular meeting on December 12 at 10 a.m. The meeting is open to the public.

