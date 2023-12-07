Warming Up Ahead of Storms Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A freezing start to our Thursday!

Nearly everyone fell below freezing before the sun came up this morning, leading to frost in many places across central MS. Give yourself a little extra time to thaw the windshield out before you get going this morning. Some patchy fog is also possible as you head out on the roads. This afternoon will be pleasant and mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s and calm winds.

Overnight we will see clouds increasing and Friday will be a little gloomy for some and very gusty. This will be ahead of an impending cold front that has led us to issue a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday with the potential for severe storms. The greatest risks as we get into Saturday afternoon and evening will be the potential for damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes, especially in areas along and west of I-55. Temperatures are likely to reach the mid 70s before this front makes its way through. Stormy weather will persist into the wee hours of Sunday morning, but things will begin to clear up by the time you start your day.

We will return to calm, sunny, and seasonable conditions by the start of next week. Overnights will be near freezing at least through the middle of the week, with afternoon highs in the mid and upper 50s.

