Teens face life in prison after allegedly stealing pregnant woman’s car with children inside

By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three teenagers face life behind bars after allegedly stealing a pregnant woman’s vehicle with two of her children still inside.

Omari Brown and Zyquavion Sojourner, both 17 and of Crystal Springs, were arraigned in Mendenhall Municipal Court Wednesday. Both have been charged as adults. They have been charged with one count each of motor vehicle theft and two counts for kidnapping.

Their bond has been set at $550,000.

Zikavian Robinson, 18, of Crystal Springs, is currently being held in Rankin County. He is facing the same charges, as well as a warrant in Mendenhall and possibly in Brookhaven.

Tuesday afternoon, a woman, who is eight-months pregnant, entered a Shell station in Mendenhall, leaving her 3-year-old and 8-month-old in her vehicle.

That’s when a stolen silver car, taken from Brookhaven Saturday night, circled the gas station twice before a man in the passenger seat got out, jumped into the pregnant woman’s car, and took off.

The suspects later abandoned the mother’s vehicle on Highway 49 in Rankin County, switching to another car that ended up crashing on Gallatin near Highway 80 in Jackson after a brief chase.

If the three suspects face trial by jury, they face a max of life in prison for the kidnapping charges and max of 10 years plus $10,000 for motor vehicle theft.

