Silas Brown and Jefferson Streets’ construction nearly over; pavement begins Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - For those of you who rely on the Jefferson Street and Silas Brown Street intersection in Jackson to get from Hinds and Rankin counties, your ride is about to get a lot smoother.

It’s been a year since construction workers began tearing the intersection apart so that a new 48-inch waterline could be installed.

Meanwhile, the daily commute for hundreds of drivers has included swerving around deep potholes, loose pavement, and a major inconvenience.

According to the city’s Interim Public Works Director, Robert Lee, that project came at a cost of roughly $8 million, but didn’t come without its challenges.

In April, Lee told WLBT that the project was “nearing the finish line,” but the contractors had run into uncontrollable issues with the pipe’s installation.

“At the end of the day, we have to work on the railroad’s timeframe for getting permits done and getting approvals,” said Lee. “And if they make changes along the way, and how they want it done, even after it’s in the plans, we have to do it per the railroad’s specifications.”

As of Wednesday, Lee says the waterline has been officially installed and is running according to plan.

Now, the part drivers have been waiting for is finally here.

Lee says the re-pavement process is expected to begin Thursday, December 7, but did not provide an expected completion date. He cited that unpredictable rainfall over December could slow down that process once it begins.

While the good news is finally here, it does come with a catch.

Lee says the only parts of the roads you can expect to be paved are the areas where temporary gravel was set down after Utility Constructors excavated the road to install the waterline.

“They’re able to start putting, taking the temporary crush stone up, and start the pavement process on Jefferson Street, Silas Brown Street, and Commerce Street,” said Lee.

Other areas of the road that have old pavement, Lee says are not eligible for new pavement because it was never part of the original plan approved by the legislature.

“Ideally, you know, we would like to have more flexibility with the ARPA funds to be able to pave the whole street after we get done with our water work, but the legislation did not necessarily allow that,” said Lee.

Lee did not mention any other issues that stand in the way of all affected areas of the roads from being paved over.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.