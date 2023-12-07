Search occurring in Canton for missing Tennessee child

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Canton, Mississippi are currently searching for an endangered child from Tennessee.

Authorities are searching for Elizabeth Ledford, 6, who is believed to be with her father, Richard Ledford.

Ledford may be traveling in a blue 2009 Nissan Versa with Washington State Tag CCV8393.

According to Detective Tim Marlow with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee, the search area is confined to Doris Francis Boulevard.

There have been six phone pings in this area, the detective said. A ping can accurately give the location of an individual within a 5,000-meter area.

However, this would connect every part of Canton, from Marlow’s BBQ all the way to Nissan Parkway.

“I have called every motel in the area and everyone has been cooperative,” the detective told WLBT News.

No one had rooms connected to the subject.

The car was last seen in Jasper, Alabama. The subject, Richard Ledford, has no known weapons or current charges against him.

“Our sole purpose is to stop, and hold, and have the child taken into custody with local child services,” said Marlow.

