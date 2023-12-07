Promote Your Business
Pearl man charged with sexual battery; victim under 14 years old

By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - A Pearl man has been arrested and charged with the sexual battery of someone under 14 years old.

Lavarias Chaffee, 31, was arrested on November 29.

His charges include one count of sexual battery of an individual under 14 years old, one count of gratification of lust, one count of kidnapping, one count of child pornography, and one count of child exploitation.

According to a press release, in early November, Pearl Police detectives began conducting a sexual assault investigation involving several juveniles within the city limits.

Throughout the course of the investigation, detectives identified Chaffee as being involved in a sexual assault.

He is now in the Rankin County jail.

