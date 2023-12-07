Overturned 18-wheeler on I-10 leading to traffic delays

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are on the scene following a wreck on I-10 in Harrison County.

The accident took place on I-10 near the Menge Avenue exit. According to officials, an 18-wheeler carrying seafood was traveling in the westbound lanes when it overturned.

No injuries are reported at this time, but one lane is closed as a result. Officials are on the scene working on cleanup.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

