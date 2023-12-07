Missing Tennessee child found safe in Canton; 2 people in custody

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Tennessee child has been found safe in Canton.

Authorities were searching for Elizabeth Ledford, 6, who was believed to be with her father, Richard Ledford.

Two people have been detained, one of those people believed to be Richard.

According to Detective Tim Marlow with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee, the search area was confined to Doris Francis Boulevard in Canton.

There had been six phone pings in the area, the detective said.

