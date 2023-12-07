Promote Your Business
Missing Tennessee child found safe in Canton; 2 people in custody

(TBI)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Tennessee child has been found safe in Canton.

Authorities were searching for Elizabeth Ledford, 6, who was believed to be with her father, Richard Ledford.

Two people have been detained, one of those people believed to be Richard.

According to Detective Tim Marlow with the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee, the search area was confined to Doris Francis Boulevard in Canton.

There had been six phone pings in the area, the detective said.

Teen missing after her mother found dead inside Mississippi home
Pearl man charged with sexual battery; victim under 14 years old
