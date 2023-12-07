Promote Your Business
Jamari Page signs with Mississippi State T&F

The Ridgeland senior is a two-time 5A state champion in the 110 meter hurdles
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland senior Jamari Page realized a dream Wednesday, signing his letter of intent to run track in college. Page committed to Mississippi State Wednesday.

“When I was on campus, everything was nice. When I went to the practice, the athletes were just treating me like family right away. So, I just knew it was the right move, and this was going to be my family,” Page said about his decision to head to Starkville for college.

Page is a two-time 5A state champion in the 110 meter hurdles, and had the fastest time in the state in the event as a junior last year.

“It feels good, I never thought that I would get to this point, but I give all thanks to God. Without Him, none of this would be possible,” he said about the opportunity to run track at Mississippi State.

