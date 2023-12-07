Jamari Page signs with Mississippi State T&F

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland senior Jamari Page realized a dream Wednesday, signing his letter of intent to run track in college. Page committed to Mississippi State Wednesday.

“When I was on campus, everything was nice. When I went to the practice, the athletes were just treating me like family right away. So, I just knew it was the right move, and this was going to be my family,” Page said about his decision to head to Starkville for college.

Page is a two-time 5A state champion in the 110 meter hurdles, and had the fastest time in the state in the event as a junior last year.

“It feels good, I never thought that I would get to this point, but I give all thanks to God. Without Him, none of this would be possible,” he said about the opportunity to run track at Mississippi State.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.