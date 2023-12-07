‘It was a slap in the face’: childhood friend of victim in disbelief over hung jury in Beth Ann White trial

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s been nearly a week since a Hinds County judge declared a mistrial in the Beth Ann White aggravated DUI trial.

This decision was handed down after jurors could not reach a verdict.

White is accused of driving drunk and killing 39-year-old Allison Conaway and her six-month-old son, Alex while also seriously injuring Conaway’s two daughters, Chelsey and Chloe, more than two years ago.

For Jennifer Clark, who’s childhood friends with Conaway, she’s still in disbelief that a mistrial was declared.

“It was a slap in the face because it should’ve been open and shut,” Clark expressed. “All of the facts were there.”

During last week’s trial, the state argued that White’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit when she ran a red light crashing into the Conaways.

However, the defense argued there was no way to determine which driver had the right of way during the time of the crash.

The fatal wreck happened at the intersection of Highway 18 and Springridge Road in November of 2021.

After nearly five hours of deliberations, jurors were not able to reach a unanimous decision on whether White, who has prior DUIs, was innocent or guilty.

“She has not been held accountable, that’s why we are in this situation,” Clark expressed. “Any person that sits in a courtroom nonchalant, without any emotion, just callous and smug as if they’re ready to be back on the streets and do this to another person, needs to be behind bars for the rest of their natural life.”

Clark and Allison have been friends since they were nine years old.

“Allison was a beautiful person inside and out,” Clark described. “She was a light, it radiated everywhere that she went.”

However, Clark admits these past two years without her friend have been difficult.

”Her family is experiencing the absence of her,” said Clark. “It’s the holiday right now, and there are two empty chairs where she and Alex would have been.”

In the meantime, as Clark waits for a new trial date to be set, she said she’s not giving up nor wavering in her faith, she’s remaining hopeful that she will someday get justice for Allison.

”We all have to just be optimistic, hope, think, pray, and have faith that things will have a better outcome,” said Clark. “It’s very important because justice needs to be served. And sometimes, the race is not given to the swift, but we have to endure.”

For now, White remains in Hinds County. Her attorney, Kevin Camp, said he does plan to file a motion asking for White to be given a bond following the mistrial.

The Hinds County District Attorney’s Office plans to retry this case. At this time there’s no word on when that will be.

