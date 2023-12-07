Illegal dumpers block West Jackson road with debris

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Illegal dumping is escalating and becoming dangerous according to those in one West Jackson community.

If you live in West Jackson, you could run into debris blocking the roadway. Frustrated residents say they are fed up with people coming into their community dumping large items.

“My son had to call the police. He called the police,” said Lenna Williams. “The police came and then they started coming. They see the trash was blocking the street.”

The 75-year-old is upset that Whiting Road is becoming a spot for illegal dumping when she and her neighbors keep their property neat.

Monday, city crews removed the large items that Williams said were blocking the roadway.

“It was couches, chairs. Do you believe somebody would just dump that in the street like that,” asked Williams. “When they went there baby and took that thing and threw that garbage right in the road where you had to stop to try to get by, I was like now this has gotten out of control. What are they doing?”

The dumpers fled before Jackson Police arrived. Crews cleared the roadway of trash that was scattered from J.R. Lynch Street to Van Winkle Park Circle.

“Are they thinking in Jackson you can just go through Jackson and do anything and get away with it,” added Williams.

Residents want more to be done to deter the illegal activity.

They want the city to install cameras and increase patrols to prevent the area from becoming another dump site.

