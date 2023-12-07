Holiday items at Madison Garden Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Managers at Madison Garden Center say now is actually the best time to start planning your spring planting.

They shared all of the details on Studio 3.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.