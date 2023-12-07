Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast:

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY SATURDAY FOR SEVERE WEATHER
Severe Risk Saturday
Severe Risk Saturday(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First Alert Weather Day for Saturday as severe weather will threaten our region in the afternoon and evening with damaging winds and tornadoes, generally between noon and 10pm.  Stay weather aware and come back for updates as we narrow down the time frame and threats.  Temperatures will flirt with freezing Thursday morning with frost likely.   Highs will reach the 60s Thursday afternoon with plenty of sunshine.  70s will return Friday and Saturday, before much colder weather knocks highs down into the 50s next week starting on Sunday.  Jackson reached 58 degrees for the high temperature Wednesday afternoon after a morning low of 37.   Average high this time of year is 61 and the average low is 40.  Sunrise is 6:48am and the sunset is 4:55pm.

