First Alert Forecast: turning warmer by late week ahead of potential for storms late Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A seasonable, mostly sunny afternoon is in store as winds now flow out of the south. High temperatures are forecast to top out in the lower 60s in most spots under a mix of sun and clouds. It won’t be as cold overnight with more clouds around. Expect overnight lows to bottom out generally in the middle 40s by morning.

FRIDAY: Friday’s forecast will feature warmer temperatures with highs expected to top out right around 70-degrees. There could also be a few afternoon isolated showers around as moisture levels increase ahead of our next storm system that will impact our weekend.

EXTENDED FORECAST: A First Alert Weather Day remains in place on Saturday for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. As of now, Saturday afternoon looks relatively quiet and warm in the 70s. An incoming cold front will bring in a line of showers and thunderstorms by the end of the day into the evening hours which could have strong to severe elements. While all of central MS has the potential to see a strong storm, chances will be best along and west of I-55. The main threats with any potential strong storms will be damaging wind gusts, large hail, and a tornado. Our weather will improve during the overnight hours as drier, cooler air filters in. Sunday will be drastically cooler with temperatures in the lower 50s

