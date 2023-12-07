Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast:

Saturday Storm Risk
Saturday Storm Risk(WLBT)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First Alert Weather Day for Saturday as severe weather will threaten our region in the evening with damaging winds and tornadoes, generally between 5pm Saturday and 2am Sunday, but it will not storm the entire time. Stay weather aware and come back for updates as we narrow down the time frame and threats. A line of storms is expected to start moving in after sunset with damaging wind and embedded tornadoes. Highs will reach the 70s Firday and Saturday afternoon without much rain, until around or after sunset Saturday. Much colder weather knocks highs down into the 50s next week starting on Sunday. Jackson reached 62 degrees for the high temperature Thursday afternoon after a morning low of 30. Average high this time of year is 61 and the average low is 40. Sunrise is 6:49am and the sunset is 4:55pm.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

