Environmental leaders slam One Lake; call it a ‘2,000-acre sewer lagoon’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Environmental leaders continue to slam a proposed flood control project for the Pearl River, a day after WLBT reported it could cost billions of dollars more than initially thought to construct it.

One Lake calls for the creation of a roughly 1,900-acre lake along the Pearl River from Lakeland Drive to south of I-20 near Richland.

Opponents say dredging the lake could force Jackson to shut down one of its water treatment plants for three or four years, placing an additional burden on the city’s already strained water system.

Once the lake is built, opponents say it will essentially serve as a “2,000-acre sewer lagoon” between Hinds and Rankin counties, citing the city’s ongoing sewer issues.

“The Corps’ own findings make clear that the ineffective, costly, and environmentally destructive One Lake Plan should not move forward,” said Jill Mastrototaro, Mississippi Policy Director for Audubon Delta. “Their findings also validated the many public health and safety, ecological and economic concerns that our groups have been highlighting for years.”

The comments came at a Wednesday morning press conference, where representatives from several environmental groups spoke out against the project.

The groups were armed with new data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers showing One Lake could cost as much as $3.6 billion to build.

Officials with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers continue to refute the costs, saying the document was not intended for public release, and that numbers could change before the final draft statement is released in early 2024.

Meanwhile, Keith Turner, attorney for the Rankin-Hinds Flood Control District, the local board sponsoring the project, did not watch the press conference but rebuffed the claims when asked about them.

“They take little nuggets and expand them to fit their own narrative,” he said. “Which is horrible.”

Turner said comments about the J.H. Fewell Water Treatment Plant come from a statement included in a Draft Feasibility and Environmental Impact Statement drawn up on behalf of Rankin-Hinds in 2018.

Fewell is located at the waterworks curve and brings in water from the Pearl River. It serves about 30 percent of Jackson’s water customers.

The consultant said dredging the river could increase the water’s turbidity, and that “Jackson would need to evaluate temporary water supply alternatives during the duration of [the] dredging and construction activities.”

Turner said Rankin-Hinds questioned the statement at the time and spoke with operators at the plant to see if the additional turbidity would be a problem.

“Their position is during heavy flow and flood events, they already have heavy levels of sediment come through there,” he said. “Through their ability to handle sediment, and our mitigation efforts around the intake, there is not an issue.”

On the sewer front, environmental leaders are worried that building a new weir would essentially trap the hundreds of millions of gallons of waste released each year by the city through prohibited bypasses.

They say storing that waste, rather than allowing it to flow downstream, creates a public health hazard.

The river and many of its tributaries have been under contact advisories for years as a result of prohibited bypasses from the Savanna Street Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Turner said the sewer lagoon comments are misleading and that Jackson’s sewer issues are now being addressed by Interim Third-Party Manager Ted Henifin.

Henifin was appointed ITPM over the city’s sewer system this summer. Priority projects include repairing the West Bank Interceptor, a major sewer line that runs along the west bank of the Pearl River and repairing the Savanna plant.

The court order appointing Henifin will be in effect for at least four years, the same amount of time leaders say it will take to dredge the river.

Opponents brought up other concerns at the press conference as well, including One Lake’s potential impact on natural habitats and wetlands, on downstream economies, and on nine heavily traveled bridges within the project’s footprint.

Estimates show the creation of the lake will destroy about 2,500 acres of natural habitat, including habitats for endangered species. Wetland mitigation, meanwhile, could run anywhere from $189 million to $951 million, according to Corps’ figures.

As for the nine bridges, the Mississippi Department of Transportation said in 2018 that it would have to spend $100 million to fortify the bridges due to potential dredging. The Corps now estimates bridge work will be twice that amount.

Will Selman, a professor of biology at Millsaps College, says a better solution to flood control would include moving back the levees and using the Barnett Reservoir to help store potential floodwaters.

“If it can be held artificially lower than what it might be otherwise, you could have it being able to... take some of those floodwaters from upstream,” he said.

Will Selman, a professor of Biology at Millsaps College, discusses flood control plans for the Pearl River. (WLBT)

A flood control plan drawn up this summer by the Department of Landscape Architecture and Environmental Planning at the University of California at Berkeley backs up that statement.

The plan is the Green Heart of the Pearl, which recommends using the reservoir as a flood control mechanism.

According to a summary of the project, the 2020 Pearl River Flood was far less severe because the reservoir had been artificially lowered to fight off giant salvinia, an invasive plant species.

As a result, it created a “flood pool,” that reduced the height of the 2020 Pearl River Flood by about three feet.

“It actually provided significant benefits to Jackson,” Selman said. “There were parts of Jackson that could have flooded that did not... because they were able to hold excess flood waters in the reservoir.”

