Earth Walk Shoes visits Studio 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Earth Walk Shoes, located in Flowood, is a full-service shoe store where they measure your foot to find the best fit. They carry a variety of shoes.

They visited Studio 3 to show the popular items.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.