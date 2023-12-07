Car used in hit-and-run that left man dead on Hwy. 18 was stolen, police say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Highway 18 Wednesday afternoon had been reported stolen, Jackson police say.

The victim of the hit-and-run, who has yet to be identified, was walking across the highway when he was was hit, runover and killed.

The driver did not stop.

According to police, the vehicle was recovered Wednesday night. It had been burned.

Authorities are still working to identify the victim, as well as the suspected driver that killed him.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.