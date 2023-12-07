3 JPS schools to remain open after updated consolidation proposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - JPS held a Board of Trustees Meeting Tuesday where Superintendent Errick Greene presented an updated optimization plan.

The new proposal would no longer close Key, Green, or Clausell Elementary schools, and would push back Obama and Wells A-PAC Elementary schools closure to Fall of 2025.

The original optimization plan back in October brought much concern to community members in the capital city.

This is why JPS established forums to receive feedback from those residents.

“We’ve gone back to look again, at some of the data that we’ve been reviewing,” Greene said. “We’ve had this opportunity to go back and meet with members of the community and hear from them. The serious concerns, numerous concerns that folks have, have named for us.”

Greene says the district would establish a re-purposing committee to sell or lease, redevelop, or destroy the buildings of the closed schools.

The vote on the District’s Optimization Plan was originally scheduled for December 5, but will now take place on December 19.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.