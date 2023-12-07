1 injured in single-vehicle collision Thursday morning in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One person was injured in a single-vehicle collision on Thursday morning in Jones County.

Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner said the Powers Volunteer Fire Department responded to a collision at 143 Lower Myrick Road around 6:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a Toyota Sedan, which appeared to have left the roadway and struck a tree.

Bumgardner said the driver of the vehicle suffered injuries and was transported to the hospital by EMServ Ambulance Service personnel.

The vehicle sustained major damage to the front.

Lower Myrick Road was limited to one lane of traffic for a short time while emergency workers provided emergency medical aid and cleared the scene.

