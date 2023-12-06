Things To Know Wednesday, December 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Teenagers accused of stealing pregnant woman’s car with children inside at Miss. gas station

Suspects steal pregnant woman’s car with children inside at Miss. gas station (WLBT)

Suspects are now in custody following a car theft at a Highway 13 gas station in Mendenhall. Simpson County Deputy Chris Wallace says the victim, an 8-month pregnant woman, entered the Shell station Tuesday afternoon, leaving her 3-year-old and 8-month-old in her vehicle. Deputy Wallace said a stolen silver car, taken from Brookhaven Saturday night, circled the gas station twice before a man in the passenger seat got out, jumped into the pregnant woman’s car, and took off. The mother then chased her car on foot, but the suspects were able to get away with her children still inside.

2. What is the true cost of One Lake? Estimates fluctuate between $358M and $3.6B

New details reveal a major flood control project planned for the Pearl River could cost hundreds of millions of dollars more to construct than previously thought. Documents obtained by 3 On Your Side reveal One Lake could run between $1.3 billion and $2.1 billion, with another $492 million to $1.5 billion needed to mitigate hazardous waste sites in the project’s footprint. Figures were drawn up by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and released to the Rankin-Hinds Flood Control District in August. They were obtained by Pearl Riverkeeper via a Freedom of Information Act request and shared with WLBT in late November and were never intended for public release.

3. Greyhound announces new service to Jackson

Greyhound Lines Inc. has announced it will resume service in Jackson, Mississippi, starting Wednesday, December 6, 2023. “Greyhound is so pleased to resume service to Jackson,” said Gilda Brewton, Regional Vice President for Greyhound. “We are grateful to the Jackson Redevelopment Authority (JRA) for their invaluable support in making this possible. With the holiday season upon us, Greyhound is committed to providing the great people of Jackson and the surrounding areas with convenient and affordable bus travel options.” Boarding at Jackson Union Station, located at 300 W. Capital Street in downtown Jackson, you will have access to Greyhound’s two daily routes. The westbound route connects Jacksonians with Shreveport, Louisiana, and Dallas, Texas, while the eastbound route leads to Birmingham, Alabama, and Atlanta, Georgia.

