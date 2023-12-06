Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

‘Snoop on the Stoop’ breaks out of box to spread Christmas cheer

A family's "Snoop on the Stoop" broke out of its box to spread Christmas cheer. (Credit: Instagram/@ronnienotronald via TMX)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:22 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A family’s “Snoop on the Stoop” broke out of its box to spread a little Christmas cheer.

A video posted to Instagram shows a girl who woke up to find that her “Snoop on the Stoop” had broken out of its box.

“He punched out!” the girl said.

The “Snoop on the Stoop” is a play on the classic “Elf on the Shelf” and features a plush toy resembling Snoop Dogg.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspects steal pregnant woman’s car with children inside at Miss. gas station
The westbound route connects Jacksonians with Shreveport, Louisiana, and Dallas, Texas, while...
Greyhound announces new service to Jackson
Five people shot while attending repast for shooting victim
Mardarius Hall, 17, Joseph Hudson, Jr., 16, Danielle Miller, 16, and Kendrick Malone, 16
Four Greenville teenagers accused of killing one, injuring another
Pedestrian hit, killed on Terry Road in Jackson

Latest News

FILE —Taylor Swift arrives at the world premiere of the concert film "Taylor Swift: The Eras...
Taylor Swift named Time’s Person of the Year
The fourth Republican presidential debate for 2024 includes four White House hopefuls....
4 GOP presidential candidates to debate
Police respond to a home in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday where they said two people were...
Suspect in custody after 6 dead and 3 injured in series of attacks in Texas, authorities say
People searching through rubble of destroyed buildings after multiple strikes in Deir...
Heavy fighting in Gaza halts most aid delivery and leaves civilians with few places to seek safety