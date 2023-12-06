Rankin Performing Arts shares sneak peek of ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cast members from Rankin Performing Arts’ production of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” performed a scene on Studio 3.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.