Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Rankin Performing Arts shares sneak peek of ‘A Charlie Brown Christmas’

By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cast members from Rankin Performing Arts’ production of “A Charlie Brown Christmas” performed a scene on Studio 3.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenagers accused of stealing pregnant woman’s car with children inside at Miss. gas station
The westbound route connects Jacksonians with Shreveport, Louisiana, and Dallas, Texas, while...
Greyhound announces new service to Jackson
Pedestrian hit, killed on Terry Road in Jackson
Five people shot while attending repast for shooting victim
Mardarius Hall, 17, Joseph Hudson, Jr., 16, Danielle Miller, 16, and Kendrick Malone, 16
Four Greenville teenagers accused of killing one, injuring another

Latest News

Zikavian Robinson, 18,
Teens face life in prison after allegedly stealing pregnant woman’s car with children inside
Holiday items at Madison Garden Center
Holiday items at Madison Garden Center
Teenagers accused of stealing pregnant woman’s car with children inside at Miss. gas station
Fondren hosting several events this holiday season
Fondren hosting several events this holiday season