Police searching for driver after man hit, killed while walking across Hwy. 18

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A BOLO (Be On the Lookout Alert) has been released for a driver after a man was hit and killed while walking across the highway near Walmart in Jackson.

According to Jackson police, a man was walking across Highway 18 Wednesday afternoon when he was hit, runover and killed.

The driver who struck the man did not stop.

