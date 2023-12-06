Promote Your Business
Police searching for driver after man hit, killed while walking across Hwy. 18

(Pixabay)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A BOLO (Be On the Lookout Alert) has been released for a driver after a man was hit and killed while walking across the highway near Walmart in Jackson.

According to Jackson police, a man was walking across Highway 18 Wednesday afternoon when he was hit, runover and killed.

The driver who struck the man did not stop.

