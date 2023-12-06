Promote Your Business
Pedestrian hit, killed on Terry Road in Jackson

(Marshall Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Jackson.

A press release says the incident happened Tuesday evening on Terry Road near Stokes Robertson Road.

Jackson Police say the victim died at the scene. His identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

JPD is investigating the incident.

