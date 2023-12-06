Pedestrian hit, killed on Terry Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Jackson.

A press release says the incident happened Tuesday evening on Terry Road near Stokes Robertson Road.

Jackson Police say the victim died at the scene. His identity is being withheld until the family is notified.

JPD is investigating the incident.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.