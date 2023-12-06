Promote Your Business
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police

The Las Vegas sheriff says at least three people have died at UNLV during an active shooting situation on Wednesday. (Source: KVVU)
By Caitlin Lilly and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM CST|Updated: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Authorities in Las Vegas say a suspect is dead and at least three victims have died after a shooting at UNLV on Wednesday.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department along with University Police reported an active shooter alert at the campus around 11:45 a.m.

The department said in a news conference that the suspect was killed in a shootout with police shortly after arrived on the scene.

Police said three victims were confirmed to be deceased after the shooting.

A fourth victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition. In a second presser Wednesday night, officials said the victim’s condition improved to “stable.”

Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill said there was no further threat to the community and no additional suspects.

Police haven’t released the identity of the shooter or the motive for the attack, but a source close to the investigation says that the suspect is believed to be a 67-year-old college professor who unsuccessfully sought a job at the school.

The university advised those in the Frank and Estella Beam Hall building to evacuate to a safe area as well as the Student Union during the active shooter situation.

Students and professors on the campus of 30,000 barricaded themselves inside classrooms and dorm rooms.

Professor Kevaney Martin took cover under a desk in her classroom, where another faculty member and three students took shelter with her.

“It was terrifying, I can’t even begin to explain,” The Associated Press quoted Martin. “I was trying to hold it together for my students, and trying not to cry, but the emotions are something I never want to experience again.”

UNLV’s basketball game at Dayton on Wednesday night has been canceled due to the shooting.

UNLV’s 332-acre campus is less than 2 miles east of the Las Vegas Strip.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report

