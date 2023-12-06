Jackson seeks to dismiss latest Richard’s suit; says RFP doesn’t harm company

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson is asking a judge to toss out the most recent lawsuit filed against it by Richard’s Disposal.

In November, Richard’s filed suit against Jackson to prevent it from moving forward with a new request for proposals for solid waste collection services.

The firm argues that the RFP should be blocked until its previous suit against the city is settled.

Attorneys for Jackson say Richard’s has no right to appeal the city’s decision to “provide for the basic needs of citizenry.”

It also argues that blocking the RFP until its other suit is settled “lacks an element of common-sense decision-making.”

“It is impossible to know whether Richard’s prior appeal will be resolved by April 1, 2024, or far enough in advance of that date to permit an RFP process,” the city wrote. “If Richard’s [was] successful in stopping the 2023 RFP, that decision will likely lead to a circumstance where the city is forced to either forego garbage collection from April 1, 2024, or is forced to negotiate with Richard’s alone, as it will have prevented the city from soliciting proposals from various vendors.”

Richard’s is currently providing residential collection services in Jackson under a one-year emergency contract. That contract expires on April 1.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba issued a new RFP last month, in part, to give Jackson enough time to evaluate proposals and hire a vendor before that contract expires.

The mayor refused to issue the request for months, but finally did so after the city council voted unanimously to order the RFP weeks ago.

The RFP comes more than two years after the previous request was issued in October 2021. Richard’s was one of three companies that responded to that request and received the top score for providing twice-weekly collection services with a cart.

The council refused to hire the firm, in part, because it received lower scores than its competitors in every category except for price. The council’s failure to hire the firm prompted Richard’s earlier lawsuit, which was filed in April.

The council has since ordered City Attorney Catoria Martin to seek a dismissal in that case. It’s unclear if that has happened.

Richard’s argues the council’s decisions to reject the contract and to require the new RFP were designed specifically to keep Richard’s from receiving a long-term contract.

The city counters that claim, though, saying the “RFP does not make any reference to Richard’s except to address the contingency of Richard’s [previous] appeal.”

The new RFP also does not prohibit Richard’s from applying. “Richard’s can choose to participate in the current RFP or not,” the motion states. “If Richard’s does not submit a proposal, the city cannot be said to have caused Richard’s any harm. If Richard’s submits a proposal and is chosen, the city cannot be said to have caused Richard’s any harm. If Richard’s... is not chosen due to legally permissible reasons, the city cannot be said to have caused Richard’s any harm.”

“Regardless, it is clear that Richard’s cannot claim to be harmed by the mere issuance of an RFP.”

