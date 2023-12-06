Jackson church opens garden to feed community health foods

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you have difficulty getting fresh vegetables on the table each day, one local church is working to make that easier for you.

With the cut of a ribbon, South Jackson residents will now have more access to healthy produce.

“Specifically in this area, it’s been identified as a food desert. That means that there is not a grocery store within so many miles of this particular area. And we feel like it’s necessary to have a garden of this source so we can give individuals access to healthy foods in our community,” President of United Way for the capital area, Nikki McCelleis said.

United Way, Atmos Energy, and “We Are One United Methodist Church” opened a community garden that will supply the church food pantry.

Spinach, mustard greens, kale, and more were planted into several large planter boxes next to We Are One United Methodist Church on McDowell Road to add much-needed greens to their pantry.

“We have a food pantry here at the church. And we also want to grow food for the community to make sure that there’s fresh vegetables, fresh fruit.” Pastor Jerry Mannery said.

The garden won’t only fill the pantry. Kevin Walker oversees the project for the church.

He says he wants to teach his fellow residents how to grow vegetables themselves, especially as prices in stores rise.

“Some food stores that you go in the prices are so high that people are reluctant to buy those things. This garden is the first step in what we want to do and teach kids in the church, as well as adults, how they can create their own backyard gardens,” Walker said.

“The garden is one way of educating the youth about healthy eating, because once you can make a difference in the lifestyle for families, then you make a difference in the future generations,” Manager of Public Affairs with Atmos Energy, Linda Water said.

After the winter vegetables are harvested, church leaders say they hope to expand the garden even more to allow residents to come and plant as well.

