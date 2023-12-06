Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Frosty Tomorrow Morning; Stormy This Weekend

Elise’s Forecast
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:05 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A chilly morning across central Mississippi!

Starting off this Wednesday with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s. Today will be nice but breezy with highs in the mid 50s and gusts up to 20mph thanks to a cold front that moved through overnight. Expect pleasant conditions to continue through the end of the week with afternoon highs increasing each day. We will be back in the upper 60s and low 70s by Friday afternoon. Skies will be clear through the end of the week, but Friday afternoon will see an increase in clouds ahead of a strong cold front.

Saturday will bring the potential for severe weather as the aforementioned cold front moves through, so we have issued a First Alert Weather day to indicate you need to stay weather aware! All modes of severe weather will be possible with this event, and we will especially be monitoring the potential for tornadoes and damaging winds. The timing for this looks to be throughout the afternoon hours Saturday, which means the storms will be able to pull from heat energy with highs in the mid 70s ahead of the front.

We will start to clear up Sunday afternoon and see a return in sunshine as well as seasonable temperatures in the mid 50s! Sunday night will bring near freezing temps across the Magnolia State.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Elise's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Most Read

Suspects steal pregnant woman’s car with children inside at Miss. gas station
The westbound route connects Jacksonians with Shreveport, Louisiana, and Dallas, Texas, while...
Greyhound announces new service to Jackson
Five people shot while attending repast for shooting victim
Mardarius Hall, 17, Joseph Hudson, Jr., 16, Danielle Miller, 16, and Kendrick Malone, 16
Four Greenville teenagers accused of killing one, injuring another
Pedestrian hit, killed on Terry Road in Jackson

Latest News

Elise's Wednesday Morning Forecast
WEATHER
First Alert Forecast:
Next storm system
First Alert Forecast: cool, quiet for now ahead of unsettled weather this weekend
Peyton's Tuesday Afternoon Forecast