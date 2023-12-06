Frosty Tomorrow Morning; Stormy This Weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A chilly morning across central Mississippi!

Starting off this Wednesday with temperatures in the mid and upper 30s. Today will be nice but breezy with highs in the mid 50s and gusts up to 20mph thanks to a cold front that moved through overnight. Expect pleasant conditions to continue through the end of the week with afternoon highs increasing each day. We will be back in the upper 60s and low 70s by Friday afternoon. Skies will be clear through the end of the week, but Friday afternoon will see an increase in clouds ahead of a strong cold front.

Saturday will bring the potential for severe weather as the aforementioned cold front moves through, so we have issued a First Alert Weather day to indicate you need to stay weather aware! All modes of severe weather will be possible with this event, and we will especially be monitoring the potential for tornadoes and damaging winds. The timing for this looks to be throughout the afternoon hours Saturday, which means the storms will be able to pull from heat energy with highs in the mid 70s ahead of the front.

We will start to clear up Sunday afternoon and see a return in sunshine as well as seasonable temperatures in the mid 50s! Sunday night will bring near freezing temps across the Magnolia State.

