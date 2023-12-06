First Alert Forecast:

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - First Alert Weather Day for Saturday as severe weather will threaten our region in the afternoon and evening with damaging winds and tornadoes. Stay weather aware and come back for updates. A series of weak cool fronts will cross our area this week resulting in dry weather through Friday and with chilly mornings Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will flirt with freezing Wednesday morning and drop below freezing Thursday morning. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. However, we may flirt with 70 degrees Friday. Jackson reached 67 degrees for the high temperature Tuesday afternoon. Expect clear skies with lows in the middle 30s Wednesday morning with wind chills near freezing, followed by sunshine with highs only in the middle and upper 50s again in the afternoon. Average high this time of year is 61 and the average low is 40. Sunrise is 6:48am and the sunset is 4:55pm.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.