First Alert Forecast: looking ahead to a storm threat on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A cool, bright afternoon is in store with high pressure holding strong overhead. Unlike the past couple of days, high temperatures will run below normal today in the middle 50s under a mostly sunny sky. It will feel much colder heading into tonight with overnight low temperatures forecast to bottom our near freezing. Make sure to give yourself a few extra minutes in the morning to defrost your windshield with frost likely to develop.

THURSDAY: We will start to see temperatures moderate into Thursday as winds begin to shift out of the south. Highs are expected to reach the lower 60s in most spots with clouds gradually building in out of the west.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Friday’s forecast will feature even warmer temperatures with high near 70-degrees ahead of out next storm system that will move in this weekend. A First Alert Weather Day is in place on Saturday for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. An incoming cold front will increase our chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon/evening along with the risk for stronger storms. This front should clear the region by Sunday allowing for cooler/drier air to move in by the end of the weekend heading into next week.

