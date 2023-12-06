Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: looking ahead to a storm threat on Saturday

Severe Risk Saturday
Severe Risk Saturday(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A cool, bright afternoon is in store with high pressure holding strong overhead. Unlike the past couple of days, high temperatures will run below normal today in the middle 50s under a mostly sunny sky. It will feel much colder heading into tonight with overnight low temperatures forecast to bottom our near freezing. Make sure to give yourself a few extra minutes in the morning to defrost your windshield with frost likely to develop.

THURSDAY: We will start to see temperatures moderate into Thursday as winds begin to shift out of the south. Highs are expected to reach the lower 60s in most spots with clouds gradually building in out of the west.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Friday’s forecast will feature even warmer temperatures with high near 70-degrees ahead of out next storm system that will move in this weekend. A First Alert Weather Day is in place on Saturday for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. An incoming cold front will increase our chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms by Saturday afternoon/evening along with the risk for stronger storms. This front should clear the region by Sunday allowing for cooler/drier air to move in by the end of the weekend heading into next week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenagers accused of stealing pregnant woman’s car with children inside at Miss. gas station
The westbound route connects Jacksonians with Shreveport, Louisiana, and Dallas, Texas, while...
Greyhound announces new service to Jackson
Pedestrian hit, killed on Terry Road in Jackson
Five people shot while attending repast for shooting victim
Mardarius Hall, 17, Joseph Hudson, Jr., 16, Danielle Miller, 16, and Kendrick Malone, 16
Four Greenville teenagers accused of killing one, injuring another

Latest News

Big discussion topics of this week's forecast.
Frosty Tomorrow Morning; Stormy This Weekend
Elise's Wednesday Morning Forecast
WEATHER
First Alert Forecast:
Next storm system
First Alert Forecast: cool, quiet for now ahead of unsettled weather this weekend