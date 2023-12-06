Promote Your Business
Byram Police Department holding toy drive

By Studio 3 Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - The Byram Police Department is holding a toy drive.

They are accepting donations for young children up to preteens. All donations must be unwrapped and in good condition.

You can drop them off at the Byram Police Department, 141 Southpointe Dr, Byram, MS 39272.

