Byram Police Department holding toy drive

BYRAM, Miss. (WLBT) - The Byram Police Department is holding a toy drive.

They are accepting donations for young children up to preteens. All donations must be unwrapped and in good condition.

You can drop them off at the Byram Police Department, 141 Southpointe Dr, Byram, MS 39272.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.