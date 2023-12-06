Boys and Girls Club get a surprise

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three Central Mississippi families are getting a Christmas surprise this weekend! Cricket Wireless is presenting the families the surprise on Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.