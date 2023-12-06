Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Boy in hospice care wants to receive 2,000 cards for Christmas: See how you can help

A boy in hospice care wants to receive 2,000 cards for Christmas. (Source: WEWS, Miller Family)
By Nadeen Abusada, WEWS via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 8:48 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WEWS) - There is a young boy in Ohio who would appreciate getting a Christmas or birthday card from you this holiday season.

Andrew Miller is an 8-year-old who enjoys cards and loves reading them every day.

His mother Linda Miller says last year Andrew was diagnosed with two types of stage four cancers that they continue to battle.

“He has DLBCL lymphoma, which is rarely found in children,” Linda Miller said. “It’s more found in older adults. And then he had high-grade glioma.”

Following surgery, treatment and many doctor appointments Andrew’s lymphoma was in remission.

But last summer after making a Make-A-Wish trip, his high-grade glioma spread.

“He had so many little tumors starting in inoperable places. There’s nothing we could do about it,” she said.

They haven’t lost hope, but it has become harder and harder for Andrew to fight.

He started to not get up or really eat. So, they came up with a plan to get his spirits up again.

“Every time something comes in the mail, he’s all excited. So, for his birthday we’re trying to get him 1,000 birthday cards,” Linda Miller said.

And so far it has worked.

“He’s back to bouncing all over and we’re just happy,” she said.

And with his birthday coming up before Christmas, the excitement remains high.

Andrew has already received hundreds of pieces of mail from schools, churches and community members.

“It’s something I can look forward to,” Andrew said.

But for Linda Miller, it’s more. It’s a way she’s able to give her son some relief.

“As a parent, there’s nothing worse than watching your child suffer. You want to make your child feel good. You’re supposed to protect them,” she said.

While they have already met their first goal, the family says Andrew is now looking forward to receiving more cards.

The Millers thank everyone for already helping Andrew with their cards over the holidays.

If you would like to send a card, the mailing information is below:

Buddy

Truman House Community Hospice

716 Commercial Ave. SW

New Philadelphia, OH 44663

Copyright 2023 WEWS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family arrested for the 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man
-
11-year-old injured in weekend hunting-related shooting in Jones Co.
FILE - Former NFL player Deion Sanders, right, and Tracey Edmonds attend the 7th Annual NFL...
Deion Sanders, fiancee Tracey Edmonds split after nearly 12 years together
Pearl to target uninsured drivers through initiative that proved controversial in other parts of the state
Suspects steal pregnant woman’s car with children inside at Miss. gas station

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday for a 10-year-old girl in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.
Amber Alert issued for 10-year-old girl in Kentucky
The members of Japanese Coast Guard carry the debris which are believed to be from the crashed...
Air Force identifies the eight US crew lost in Osprey crash in Japan
The owner of a house that exploded as police tried to execute a search warrant is believed to...
Man believed to have fired shots at officers before a Virginia house exploded is dead, police say
The owner of a house that exploded as police tried to execute a search warrant is believed to...
New details emerge about suspect in Virginia house explosion