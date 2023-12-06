Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

19-year-old injured in shooting incident in Jones Co.

The incident is being investigated by JCSD Investigator Sgt. Denny Graham, who noted that it...
The incident is being investigated by JCSD Investigator Sgt. Denny Graham, who noted that it appears to be accidental in nature.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left a 19-year-old woman injured on Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s department said the incident happened at a residence in the 1100 block of Tower Road around 7:46 p.m.

JCSD Deputy Robert Yates arrived on the scene and was advised that the woman was struck in the face by a 9mm round which was accidentally discharged from a pistol. 

The woman was reportedly sitting on the couch in the living room of the home when another person, who was in an adjacent bedroom, attempted to unload the pistol and it accidentally discharged with the pistol round traveling through the bedroom wall and striking the woman in the face.

JCSD said the woman was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg for treatment of the serious gunshot injury. Moselle Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene with an emergency medical responder.

The incident is being investigated by JCSD Investigator Sgt. Denny Graham, who noted that it appears to be accidental in nature.

JCSD reminds gun owners to practice firearms safety, including treating every gun as if it is loaded, practicing muzzle discipline and keeping firearms pointed in a safe direction.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teenagers accused of stealing pregnant woman’s car with children inside at Miss. gas station
The westbound route connects Jacksonians with Shreveport, Louisiana, and Dallas, Texas, while...
Greyhound announces new service to Jackson
Pedestrian hit, killed on Terry Road in Jackson
Five people shot while attending repast for shooting victim
Mardarius Hall, 17, Joseph Hudson, Jr., 16, Danielle Miller, 16, and Kendrick Malone, 16
Four Greenville teenagers accused of killing one, injuring another

Latest News

Teenagers accused of stealing pregnant woman’s car with children inside at Miss. gas station
A Richard's Disposal truck in Jackson, Miss.
Jackson seeks to dismiss latest Richard’s suit; says RFP doesn’t harm company
Teen daughter missing after her mother found dead inside Mississippi home
Teen missing after her mother found dead inside Mississippi home
Hoover mother with newborn without heat at her apartment
Hoover mother brings home newborn to freezing apartment after repeated attempts to contact maintenance