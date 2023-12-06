19-year-old injured in shooting incident in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident that left a 19-year-old woman injured on Tuesday evening.

The sheriff’s department said the incident happened at a residence in the 1100 block of Tower Road around 7:46 p.m.

JCSD Deputy Robert Yates arrived on the scene and was advised that the woman was struck in the face by a 9mm round which was accidentally discharged from a pistol.

The woman was reportedly sitting on the couch in the living room of the home when another person, who was in an adjacent bedroom, attempted to unload the pistol and it accidentally discharged with the pistol round traveling through the bedroom wall and striking the woman in the face.

JCSD said the woman was transported by EMServ Ambulance Service to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg for treatment of the serious gunshot injury. Moselle Fire & Rescue also responded to the scene with an emergency medical responder.

The incident is being investigated by JCSD Investigator Sgt. Denny Graham, who noted that it appears to be accidental in nature.

JCSD reminds gun owners to practice firearms safety, including treating every gun as if it is loaded, practicing muzzle discipline and keeping firearms pointed in a safe direction.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.