1 dead in collision involving vehicle, train in Forrest Co.

By WDAM Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - One fatality has been reported in a collision involving a train and a vehicle in Forrest County.

The incident occurred in the Fruitland Park area around noon on Wednesday.

Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem said the driver of the semi-truck was killed in the crash. The name of the deceased has not been released at this time.

The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the railroad and the sheriff’s office are investigating the incident.

Details are limited at this time. This story will be updated when more information is provided.

