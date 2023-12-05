Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Woman wins $25M in lottery, stores ticket and goes on vacation

Desiree Fortini-Craft claimed her prize, a one-time payment of $16,250,000 before taxes, when...
Desiree Fortini-Craft claimed her prize, a one-time payment of $16,250,000 before taxes, when she returned from vacation.(Massachusetts Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST ROXBURY, Mass. (Gray News) – A woman in Massachusetts was the third winner of a $25 million grand prize in the “Billion Dollar Extravaganza” $50 instant game.

Desiree Fortini-Craft told Massachusetts Lottery Officials she had scratched her winning ticket a few weeks ago and stored it in a secure place before going on a trip to Aruba.

She claimed her prize, a one-time payment of $16,250,000 when she returned from vacation.

Fortini-Craft said she and her fiancé are hard workers and want to enjoy life.

They plan to have a great Christmas in Aruba and use some of her winnings to pay off student loans for her daughters, make some big family purchases and buy a new car.

This is the second grand prize Fortini-Craft has won on a Mass Lottery instant ticket, having previously won a $1 million prize in 2006.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family arrested for the 2022 murder of Mississippi man
Family arrested for 2022 murder of Mississippi man
-
11-year-old injured in weekend hunting-related shooting in Jones Co.
FILE - Former NFL player Deion Sanders, right, and Tracey Edmonds attend the 7th Annual NFL...
Deion Sanders, fiancee Tracey Edmonds split after nearly 12 years together
Pearl to target uninsured drivers through initiative that proved controversial in other parts of the state
30 dogs recovered from dog fighting bust, Sheriff says
‘Deadly dog fights’: 30 dogs rescued in dog fighting ring bust in Panola County, Sheriff says

Latest News

Speaker Mike Johnson said he believes they have the votes for formal impeachment inquiry into...
Speaker Johnson expressed confidence in Biden impeachment probe vote.
Darius Rucker attends a ceremony honoring him with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on...
‘It’s the biggest thing that’s ever happened to me’: Darius Rucker honored with Hollywood star
Shots fired into home, killing 9-year-old girl sleeping on couch
‘A senseless act’: 9-year-old girl shot and killed while sleeping on couch, police say
Smoke rises over a neighborhood where Virginia police say a house exploded as officers were...
Cause sought of explosion that leveled a home as police tried to serve a warrant
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., and House Republicans meet with reporters to discuss...
The House will vote next week on formalizing its Biden impeachment inquiry, Speaker Johnson says